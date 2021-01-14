Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $347.90

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.90 and traded as high as $373.50. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $372.01, with a volume of 8,666 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.63.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

