Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.46

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 352519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$474.71.

FFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$445.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$413.76. The company has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.3200007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $13.008 dividend. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

