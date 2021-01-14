FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $392.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.30 million to $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $330.99 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.85 and a 200-day moving average of $337.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.