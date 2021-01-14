Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.64. 19,438,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average of $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

