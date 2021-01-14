Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 28,977,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.