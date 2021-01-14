Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

