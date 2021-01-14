Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the recent trends in estimate revisions for 2020 and 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company. The company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the country with solid presence in key cities. The company focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platform. Additionally, Extra Space Storage has a healthy balance-sheet position and is making investments through other channels in the storage sector, including preferred equity investments and bridge loan program. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets, a likely rise in vacate volumes with the abatement of the pandemic are likely to curb its pricing power and turn on discounting.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

