Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 308816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXE. CIBC raised their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

