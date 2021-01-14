Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 15964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAY. BidaskClub upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

