Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.17. Express shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 920,165 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

