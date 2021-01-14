EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Update

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

EXFO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

