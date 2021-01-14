EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $8.56 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.77. 2,199,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.