EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $84,880,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $30,343,000.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,772,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,915,156. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.01.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

