EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 362 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.41. 31,551,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The company has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,223.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

