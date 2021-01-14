EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 15,362,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.