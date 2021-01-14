Evercore Raises Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$24.50

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Evercore from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.30.

MFC opened at C$24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$27.78.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

