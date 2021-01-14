Evercore ISI Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $100.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. 17,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,981 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,057. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

