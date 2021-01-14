Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 18,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

