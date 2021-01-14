Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Truist

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.97. 5,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,681. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 273.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

