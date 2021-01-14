Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 276.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

