Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.71. Approximately 9,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

