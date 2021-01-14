Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $242,415.07 and approximately $41,136.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.