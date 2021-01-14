Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 557,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 310,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $585.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

