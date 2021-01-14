Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.69 EPS.

Shares of ETH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 8,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,918. The company has a market cap of $583.73 million, a PE ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

