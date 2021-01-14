ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 37,970.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.