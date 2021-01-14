Eterbase Coin Market Cap Tops $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

