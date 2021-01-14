Estia J. Eichten Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 525.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.