Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$0.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.25. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ESN stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Get Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) alerts:

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.