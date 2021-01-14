Essentia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,120.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $317,244.05 and $8,120.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

