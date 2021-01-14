ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Up 11.6%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.75. 561,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 320,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $505.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

