ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Receives $11.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

EPIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 20,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,034. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

