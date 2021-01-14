ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 42.2% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $43,583.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00376608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.50 or 0.04030103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

