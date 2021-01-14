Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,598% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

ETRN opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.24. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

