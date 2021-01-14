Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 892,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

