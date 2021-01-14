Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the life sciences company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN opened at $362.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.