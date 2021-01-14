Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.59). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after acquiring an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

