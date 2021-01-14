Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 12897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQB. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$97.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.45.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.11 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 14.1099996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

In related news, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total transaction of C$129,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,856.83. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total transaction of C$540,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,052 shares in the company, valued at C$3,231,875.32. Insiders sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,394 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

