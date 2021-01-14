Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

EQNR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 156,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

