Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Shares Gap Up to $35.80

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $37.50. Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 495,211 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of £66.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.86.

In other news, insider Sian Herbert purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £10,230 ($13,365.56). Also, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

