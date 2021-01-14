EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.60 by Raymond James

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) received a C$1.60 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CVE:ENW opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. EnWave Co. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

