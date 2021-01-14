Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 500 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

