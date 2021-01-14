Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 24,800 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

