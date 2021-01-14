Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Invests $1.69 Million in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $12,337,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $8,204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 52,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $166.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

