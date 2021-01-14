ENI’s (E) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on E. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 16,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,620. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

