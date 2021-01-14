Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 120.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93,883 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

