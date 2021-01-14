Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.99. 5,932,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,908,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.