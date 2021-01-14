Energo (TSL) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $146,856.08 and $18,456.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

