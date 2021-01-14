Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

ENLAY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

