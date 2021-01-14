Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 500052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Specifically, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.74 million and a P/E ratio of -22.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

