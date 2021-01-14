Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $64.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 118,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $937.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $59.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.